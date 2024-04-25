New Apartments Along Route 66 In Tulsa Market District Now Open

NOMA or "North of Market Area" is a mixed-use development on the northwest corner of 11th and Lewis Ave. The 450,000 square foot development has made steady progress since its launch in 2021.

-

A new apartment located along Route 66 in Tulsa's Market District is now open and ready for lease. NOMA or "North of Market Area" is a mixed-use development on the northwest corner of 11th and Lewis Ave.

The 450,000 square foot development has made steady progress since its launch in 2021. When it is completed, it will offer 256 apartment homes with one, two, and three bedrooms, as well as eight retail spaces.

The residents will have access to a sky lounge with a beautiful view of downtown Tulsa, a co-working space, a fitness center, a pool, and even a dog spa.

According to NOMA's community director Heather Shipman, the location is what sets this apartment complex apart from others.

Positioned across from Mother Road Market, part of NOMA's outdoor gathering spaces are open to the public, which Shipman said fosters a sense of community.

“I do anticipate full occupancy by end of year. There’s been much excitement around NOMA and that is just going to really kick off even more growth in the Tulsa Market District. And we’re super excited to be a part of that growth,” Shipman said.

Shipman said there is still two more phases to complete, which include the other half of the apartments, dog park, and pool. Those should be complete in July.