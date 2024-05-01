Cherokee Nation Makes $4 Million Investment Into New STEM Building At Rogers State University

Students at Rogers State University are looking forward to a new STEM building coming to campus thanks to a big donation. The Cherokee Nation got the ball rolling on the funds for the construction to ensure students at RSU have access to higher education in STEM.

The room was packed, standing room only, as people patiently waited for a big announcement at Roger's State University.

"This is a transformational gift, I want you all to think about that, this is a transformational gift for this university," said RSU President Dr. Larry Rice.

Members of the Cherokee Nation, school faculty, and students gathered to share the big moment, a $4 million donation from the Cherokee Nation toward a STEM building on campus.

"It seems to us at Cherokee Nation you have to do more than sort of cheerlead, you have to put real resources into it and that's what we're doing today," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said at the press conference.

The RSU President said thousands of students use the current building, including Senior Garrett Ringler, "of course they're getting a new building right when I leave."

Ringler graduated in May of 2024 but said he's excited for the future Hillcats to have a new building to work towards their future.

"Having a new building on campus that will be able to offer them new instruments, new lab equipment, and then to be able to better perform experiments that will help them later advance their career goals," Ringler said.

"The sun isn't setting on the Cherokee Nation, it's rising. It's rising at Rogers State University, and it's rising today in the great state of Oklahoma," Chief Hoskin said making his closing remarks.

As part of the agreement, the school will also begin handing out ten nursing scholarships each year to Cherokee students for ten years.