There was a temporary road closure on Friday after a semi lost its load at the city line for Tulsa and Catoosa.

By: News On 6

This was at the city line for Tulsa and Catoosa at 145th and Pine.

The road was closed from Clean Air Drive to E. Pine along North 145th.

As of 4 p.m. there are still some delays.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.