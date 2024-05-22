Tulsa Woman Creates Her Own Line Of Dolls Inspired By Her Daughter

Wednesday, May 22nd 2024, 8:28 am
A Tulsa woman has created a unique set of dolls inspired by her daughter. DanJe’s Angel Dolls has been a 30-year labor of love for Aanje Wilkerson.
Image Provided By: Denice Toombs-Dotson Lasting Impressions Photography
A set of four plush dolls were released in 2008. In late 2023, the series of dolls was relaunched in vinyl form.
Image Provided By: Denice Toombs-Dotson Lasting Impressions Photography
Wilkerson wanted each Angel Doll to come with a special purpose. The pink one represents, protection. The Blue doll, faith. The purple one is healing. And the yellow one, encouragement.
Image Provided By: Denice Toombs-Dotson Lasting Impressions Photography
Wilkerson stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share how her dolls are inspiring a new generation of girls today.
