Tulsa Woman Creates Her Own Line Of Dolls Inspired By Her Daughter

DanJe’s Angel Dolls has been a 30-year labor of love for Aanje Wilkerson. Each doll comes with a special purpose that represents things like protection, faith, healing, and encouragement.

Wednesday, May 22nd 2024, 8:28 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa woman has created a unique set of dolls inspired by her daughter. DanJe’s Angel Dolls has been a 30-year labor of love for Aanje Wilkerson.

Denice Toombs-Dotson Lasting Impressions PhotographyImage Provided By: Denice Toombs-Dotson Lasting Impressions Photography

A set of four plush dolls were released in 2008. In late 2023, the series of dolls was relaunched in vinyl form.

Wilkerson wanted each Angel Doll to come with a special purpose. The pink one represents, protection. The Blue doll, faith. The purple one is healing. And the yellow one, encouragement.

Wilkerson stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share how her dolls are inspiring a new generation of girls today.

CLICK HERE to learn more about DanJe’s Angel Dolls.
