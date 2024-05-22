Your Money Matters: Retirement Goals Over 50

If you're closer to retirement than you are to the beginning of your career, Triston Hasty-Grant with Waterstone Private Wealth Management joined us to talk all about retirement goals over 50.

Wednesday, May 22nd 2024, 10:09 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

If you're closer to retirement than you are to the beginning of your career, our next guest has some things you need to know for you to make sure you're ready for your next chapter in life.

Triston Hasty-Grant is the Director of Business Development and Wealth Advisor at Waterstone Private Wealth Management here in Green Country. He's telling us all about retirement goals over 50.

What are five steps to take if you're over 50 and close to retirement?

  1. Set Goals
  2. Maximize Savings with Increased Contribution Limits
  3. Tackle Remaining Debts
  4. Don’t Give Up on the Stocks in Your Portfolio
  5. Collaborate with Your Financial Advisor
