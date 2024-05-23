EF-1 Tornado In Verdigris Leaves Some Damage Around Town

Some people in Verdigris are cleaning up after the National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado hit just east of town.

Michael Lane tells me it’s frustrating because he was actually supposed to move out of his house Wednesday and now has to deal with a huge tree that's down.

Lane says it all happened so fast.

"You could look out the window and the wind was blowing one direction and then you saw the wind blowing a different direction,” said Lane. “After a couple of minutes, just, blink, and the power was dead. I looked out the window and the tree had knocked out my security light pole and pulled the wires from my electrical box."

He says he was shocked to see his tree had hit the power line outside his house.

Of course, his house is up for sale and he was planning to move out Wednesday.

"It was just a bit of disgust, and oh my God, why now, when I was getting ready to be out of the house today,” said Lane. "A little bit more, a little bit more. It's just unexpected delays. Now, I'm not going to be out until later this evening, and then I still got to come back tomorrow, got to come back Friday, got to come back one day next week."

He says it's also not good timing for the unexpected expense of paying to remove the tree.

"Since it didn't damage my house, 100% out of my pocket,” said Lane. “Insurance doesn't want to pay a penny."

Rogers County Emergency Management says nobody was hurt in this tornado.