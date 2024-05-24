3rd Suspect Identified, Wanted By Police For Involvement In Fatal Tulsa Shooting

UPDATE: Tulsa Police have identified a third suspect, Noah Crisman, who was wanted on first-degree murder charges related to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in Tulsa. A man is dead after a shooting in a Tulsa neighborhood on Thursday evening, police said. Christopher and James Leiter were arrested after police said the two brothers were making a drug deal, and a bystander was shot and killed.

5 p.m. Update: Tulsa Police have identified a third suspect accused of murder for a shooting in Tulsa on Thursday.

Police said Noah Crisman is charged with first-degree murder. The other two suspects, James and Christopher Leiter, are already in custody.

A man is dead after a shooting in a Tulsa neighborhood on Thursday evening, police said. Officers said two brothers are in custody in connection to this incident.

The deadly shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near Admiral and Harvard.

Christopher and James Leiter were arrested after police said the two brothers were making a drug deal, and a bystander was shot and killed.

It all started outside a house on East Admiral Court, police said. Two vehicles pulled up, there was some communication with someone in the street, and from there shots were fired, officers said.

Through their investigation, police said they learned that Christopher and James went to a home in this neighborhood to sell someone drugs.

The person buying the drugs gave the brothers $4,000, but the money was all fake, according to police.

The buyer then ran away, shot at both brothers, and went inside a home, police said. That's when police said Christopher grabbed his rifle and fired 10 shots into the home, killing an innocent bystander.

That bystander was shot in the head and died at the scene, according to police. He has not been identified at this time.

The brothers were arrested later Thursday night, and the third person who bought the drugs from them is still on the run, officers said.

"They're not driving down the street shooting at random houses. It's an isolated incident at one residence here on Admiral Court," said Captain Andrew Mackenzie with Tulsa Police.

Police said they took several witnesses to the detective division as part of their investigation to learn more about this shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and you can remain anonymous.