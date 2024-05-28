Body Recovered From Grand Lake By GRDA Police

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is reporting that it has recovered the body of a woman who went into the water on Monday afternoon at Grand Lake and did not resurface.

Tuesday, May 28th 2024, 1:08 pm

By: News On 6


The body of a woman was recovered from Grand Lake near Ketchum, Oklahoma.

According to GRDA Police, the woman fell off the back of a boat near the Spinnaker Point docks and was then struck by the boat’s propeller. Police said that it happened around 3:15 p.m. on Monday but search teams recovered the body early Tuesday morning.

GRDA Police are investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. Bookmark the page for updates.
