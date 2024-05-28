Broken Arrow Police Searching For Auto-Ped Suspect

Broken Arrow officers are looking for someone they say intentionally tried to hit someone with their car.

Tuesday, May 28th 2024, 5:49 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Officers say it happened near Kenosha and South 177th East Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

They say the victim went to the hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

They say the suspect was seen driving a dark Gray Infiniti Q50 Sedan.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.
