Broken Arrow Police Searching For Auto-Ped Suspect

Tuesday, May 28th 2024, 5:49 pm
Broken Arrow officers are looking for someone they say intentionally tried to hit someone with their car.
Officers say it happened near Kenosha and South 177th East Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
They say the victim went to the hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.
They say the suspect was seen driving a dark Gray Infiniti Q50 Sedan.
Police ask anyone with information to call 911.
