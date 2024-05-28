Claremore Homeowners, Businessowners Rebuild After Tornado

The Claremore tornado over the weekend flattened an equestrian center in Claremore, and four of the horses were killed. Not an inch of the 130 acres of the Staab Equestrian Center was spared by the tornado Saturday night.

Owner Abby Staab was driving home from a trip out of town when it struck.

“Just started preparing for the worst, unfortunately,” she said.

It brings tears to her eyes, looking at all the damage and knowing what the tornado took.

Abby’s home was spared, but 4 of the 22 horses on the property didn’t make it.

“It was hard in the dark to see what was still standing, but it was very obvious that it was pretty much decimated,” she said.

Across the street, folks are cleaning up the remains of Tiffany Schumacher’s home.

She was watching the news with her husband the night of and said they almost went to bed, but she had a gut feeling.

“I didn’t trust it. There was just something about it I didn’t like,” she said.

They took cover in their shelter, left to anticipate what the tornado left behind.

“I didn’t want to come out at first. I didn’t want to see the damage,” said Schumacher.

But both women say despite the damage, the Oklahoma standard has shone through, and they’re not planning on going anywhere.

“We plan to rebuild, stay. We love this neighborhood,” Schumacher said.

“It’s so important to us, and we really put our hearts into it,” said Staab.

A GoFundMe has been set up to donate to Staab Equestrian’s recovery. To view it, click here.