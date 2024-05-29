Heart Of Route 66 Auto Museum Offers Free Admission For First Responders Week

Police officers, paramedics, and firefighters can get free admission with an ID or by wearing their uniform.

First responders and their families can visit the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum for free this week in honor of First Responders Week.

The museum is currently offering rides in 100-year-old cars for $15.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | CLICK HERE to learn more about the museum.