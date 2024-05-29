Alternative Band Groucho Performs On News On 6 Ahead Of Tulsa Tough Show

Alternative band Groucho from Tulsa joined us once again on Six In The Morning. They performed their cover of an INXS song, "Never Tear Us Apart," which is making waves with their fan base.

By: News On 6

-

Earlier in May, we spoke with Dustin Edward Howard of the alternative band Groucho about their music and upcoming performances.

Related Story: Alternative Band Groucho Making Waves In Tulsa Music Scene

We were thrilled to have them back on Six In The Morning to play their cover of an INXS song, "Never Tear Us Apart."

Groucho was originally formed in 2016 but fizzled out, until 2020 when they reunited. The name of the band is a nod to the iconic, classic film comedian Groucho Marx.

The group writes original music. However, their cover of an INXS song from the late 80’s has been making waves with their fan base.

Groucho's Upcoming Shows:

June 8 at BIG RIDE from Flywheel Presents next to Cain's Ballroom with Girl Talk. This event is only $10. It's at the end of Tulsa Tough and outdoors. There is a drone show at sundown and then the band kicks off the music part of the evening. It goes on until midnight.

CLICK HERE for their version of "Never Tear Us Apart." | CLICK HERE to see more from the band.