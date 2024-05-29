Man Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Murder

A man pled guilty to helping his girlfriend murder her adopted grandparents in Washington County.

News On 6

Lucas Walker pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Investigators say the bodies of Larry and Deborah Dutton were found buried in their own backyard in January 2023.

Their granddaughter Heidi Dutton, who was 17 at the time, has been charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of desecration of a corpse, and conspiracy.

Her jury trial is set for June.

