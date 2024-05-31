Global Gatherings: Tulsa's Gathering Place Highlighting Several Cultures

Tulsa is a diverse city and Gathering Place wants to celebrate that. Every Friday through the end of July, a different culture or region is on display at the park. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to take us on a journey to Africa!

By: News On 6

Africa is more than 8,000 miles away, but on Friday Tulsans did not have to travel far to experience its rich culture.

The continent and the many countries that make it up are the focus of this week's Global Gathering at Gathering Place.

"My son Shep is very obsessed with Africa, and it is his dream to go, so we made sure we came today," said Blar Brown, mother of three.

It is the same way their family spent every Friday last summer, too.

"I really like that this gives an opportunity to not only see outside of Tulsa and outside the United States but throughout the whole world," she said.

The United Nigeria Association of Tulsa had a booth at the event to share artifacts, clothes, and games from their home country.

"We are not just accepting or tolerating each other," said member Patrick Nwakoby. "We are celebrating the different cultures."

Global Gatherings features music, dance, storytelling, food, and arts and crafts for the kids.

Every moment is a learning opportunity and a chance to take a trip to another region without traveling the miles. The events happen every Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside ONEOK Boathouse through July 26.

You can find the full schedule at GatheringPlace.org