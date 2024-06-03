Man Arrested, Accused Of Pointing Gun At Bar Security Guard

Tulsa Police arrested a man, accused of pointing a gun at a security guard at Ripley’s Bar near 1st and Elgin.

By: News On 6, Hayden Alexander

Tulsa Police arrested a man, accused of pointing a gun at a security guard at a bar.

According to investigators, David Smith was seen by a security guard pulling out a gun multiple times inside Ripley’s Bar near 1st and Elgin. When the guard tried to escort Smith out of the bar, the guard said that he pointed the gun at him. Tulsa Police said that the security guard flagged them down after the incident.

Officers searched the area and found Smith in a nearby alley holding a loaded 9 mm pistol. Officers searched Smith and found over $1,300 and a small bag containing blue pills. The officers said the pills were suspected to be fentanyl.

Officers arrested Smith on multiple charges including pointing a deadly weapon and aggravated trafficking of Fentanyl.

Tulsa Police said that Smith is a tribal citizen and will be prosecuted in federal or tribal court.