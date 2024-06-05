Rock Band Pillar To Reunite For Special Show In Broken Arrow

A Grammy-nominated rock band from Tulsa is coming together for a special reunion performance.

By: News On 6

A Grammy-nominated rock band from Tulsa is coming together for a special reunion performance.

Pillar started making music more than 25 years ago. And they have since sold more than 1 million records. Michael Wittig and Rob Beckley joined News On 6 to talk about the band's origins and the upcoming reunion show.

The first show is on June 9th at 6 p.m. at Battlecreek Church in Broken Arrow. Tickets are available at PillarMusic.com