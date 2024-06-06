First Responders On Scene Of Semi Crash In Tulsa

Troopers said that the semi is leaking acid, so the Tulsa Fire Department's Hazmat unit is going to the site of the crash.

By: News On 6

First responders are on the scene of a semi truck crash in Tulsa Thursday morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened on I-244 westbound approximately a half mile east of 129th E Ave in Tulsa, OHP said. The inside lanes both eastbound and westbound of I-244 at this location are closed, OHP said.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.