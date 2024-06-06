Work On Water Valve To Limit Traffic On 21st Street In Tulsa

The city of Tulsa will have crews working to repair a water valve on 21st Street on Friday which could cause some traffic delays.

By: News On 6

Water Distribution crews will be repairing the inoperable water valve at 2836 E. 21st St. on Friday, June 7 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. According to city officials, the eastbound traffic on 21st Street will be limited to one lane near the Broken Arrow Expressway until the job is finished.