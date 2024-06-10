Driver Of Vehicle Involved In Fatal Barnsdall Crash In Custody

A driver is in custody accused of DUI and first-degree manslaughter for a fatal crash involving a 15-year-old Barnsdall teenager.

Weston Lowe was arrested Thursday, according to OSCO.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he was the driver of the vehicle that crashed on May 4th near Barnsdall that killed Tyson Townley.

A 16-year-old and 21-year-old in the vehicle were also hurt and taken to the hospital.

Lowe also suffered serious injuries.

He's facing charges of manslaughter, child endangerment by driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

