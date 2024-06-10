Suspect In Fatal Tulsa Shooting Identified; Victim Shot In The Back

Tulsa Police have identified the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday, June 8.

According to TPD, Rodney Hunter was arrested on Monday and is accused of killing Ray Orcutt.

Police said that Hunter, who lives in the 1200 block of Vandalia Avenue near Pine and Yale, told Orcutt to leave the neighborhood and the two got into an argument. Investigators said that at some point Orcutt turned away and Hunter shot him in the back.

Tulsa Police said the shooting call came in at 10:35 a.m. and when they arrived they found Hunter attempting to provide aid to Orcutt. First responders arrived at the scene and began life-saving measures on the victim, who later died at the hospital, police report.

Investigators said that it appears that before attempting to help Orcutt, Hunter took his gun back inside his house. Investigators did not know if the two parties knew each other before the shooting.

According to TPD, Hunter is a tribal citizen. He will be prosecuted in federal court, according to the probable cause affidavit.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.