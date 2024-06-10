Police Arrest Third Suspect In Connection To Fatal Shooting

Police have now arrested a third man in connection to the shooting of an innocent man inside a house when a drug deal outside went bad.

By: News On 6

Police have now arrested a third man in connection to the shooting of an innocent man inside a house when a drug deal outside went bad.

Noah Crisman is charged with first-degree murder and obtaining money by false pretense.

Police say Crisman tried to use fake money to buy drugs from James and Cristopher Leiter.

When the Leiter brothers noticed, officers say Crisman started shooting at them.

Officers say that's when the Leiters grabbed a rifle and started shooting, and they accidentally hit and killed a person inside a home.

Crisman is being held on a $1 million bond.

