Owasso Man In Custody Accused Of Indecent Exposure Has More Victims Come Forward

The arrest of an Owasso man for several cases of indecent exposure has led to more potential victims coming forward.

By: News On 6

Jarred Brown is accused of exposing himself to women at several different locations while he was using several different names.

Police in Claremore started connecting multiple reports over several months of a man exposing himself, with the last case being a realtor showing a house.

The Rhapsody Spa in Claremore offers a wide range of services, but not what one recent customer wanted.

That customer was Jarred Brown, according to police, who arrested him for indecent exposure while claiming he was an undercover cop.

Carol Thibodeau said that was his explanation for exposing himself.

"As soon as I saw his picture I said I remember this guy because when someone doesn't do the right thing, you remember their face, you don't forget them," Carol said.

The sheriff said a realtor thought Brown was up to something before he exposed himself.

"I believe there's a gift of fear and never second-guess yourself when you get that uncomfortable feeling when you're telling yourself something's not right about this situation," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.

Claremore Police have received multiple complaints about Brown.

"So in another store, he went into a closet, dressing room, trying on clothes, came out with himself exposed and had positioned his phone in a way, trying to get a reaction from one of the victims," said Lt. Matt Rice with Claremore Police.

The five charges resulted in a $100,000 bond for Brown, who police said also used a fake name during some encounters. Investigators said there might be other victims already, but believe the arrest means there won't be anymore.

"I certainly believe these things escalate into more violent crimes more than just exposure," Sheriff Walton said.

Brown also used the name Brandon Burket with the realtor, and police say multiple realtors and massage therapists warned each other about him because he seemed suspicious even before they saw him expose himself.

