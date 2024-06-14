Early Voting Begins For Cherokee Nation On Decision To Open Constitutional Convention

Cherokee Nation citizens are voting on whether or not to open a Constitutional Convention.

By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation citizens are voting on whether or not to open a Constitutional Convention.

The current Cherokee Nation Constitution was adopted in 1999. It requires a vote on whether to open a constitutional convention every 20 years.

Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said tribal officials are against a convention and he will be voting No.

"There is not a single elected or appointed official in the Cherokee Nation that is for a constitutional convention," said Hoskin Jr. "I think things are going well, we're a stable government, we're really the model of Indian Country the way we keep that is to keep the constitution stable."

Early voting is available on Friday, with the special election on Saturday.

To view polling locations, CLICK HERE.



