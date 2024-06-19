How Tulsa Zoo Prepares For Nesting Season For Flamingos

It's nesting season for flamingos at the Tulsa Zoo. On this Wild Wednesday, we're checking in to see if any eggs have been laid. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live there with a look.

By: News On 6

It is nesting season for the flamingos at the Tulsa Zoo.

Zookeepers Taylor Harris and Liz Dudden started the process in April by bringing in organic materials for the birds to build a nest with.

"In addition to the topsoil and clay, we give them some grasses, some sticks, and leaves," Dudden continued saying, "It just is extra structure for their nests for them to add in."

She said at first the flamingos were uninterested and it was not until about 3 to 4 weeks ago that they started building their nests.

"They will build their nests up with that clay and topsoil mixture so that it is away from the water," said Dudden. "Then they make a little bowl in the center of that nest and that is where they lay their egg."

During this time of breeding, visitors will notice a few differences in the flamingo's behavior.

"They get a little extra defensive, protective of their areas, and very talkative," said Dudden.

The flamingos stay this way for about four and a half weeks while the egg incubates.

"They will have one individual of the pair sitting on the nest with their mate, typically right next to them, and that is to help protect whoever is sitting on their egg," said Dudden said.

At the end of the 28 to 32 days the egg will hatch and if all goes well the zoo will welcome some new chicks.

"When the chicks hatch, they are actually really small, kind of grayish white, very fluffy," said Dudden.

She said it takes a few years for a flamingo to fully get its color.

"One of our chicks from last year, she is a little bit lighter than a lot of the flock but as she gets to be about 3 to 4 years old, she will get fully pink," Dudden added.

Flamingo nesting only happens once a year and is an important part of the zoo's mission.

"If there ever came a situation where the flamingo population in the wild got really low, we could switch how we raise the chicks to where we could introduce them back into the wild," Dudden said.

The Tulsa Zoo is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the summer. For more information visit TulsaZoo.org