The new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River now has a new look. The City of Tulsa rebuilt the bridge, now called Williams Crossing, as part of the larger Arkansas River project.

By: News On 6

It now has new lights, so people will be able to watch the whitewater flume along with the new Zink Dam from the bridge.

All of the projects are set to open for Labor Day weekend.