Tulsa Police Release Body Camera Video From Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In April

Tulsa Police released body camera video showing officers fatally shooting a man who police said shot at officers and refused multiple commands to surrender.

By: News On 6

Officers said they were called to Apache and Lewis in April after they said Jesus Huerta-Sanchez got into an argument with some people at a home, then shot a gun in the air.

They said officers found Huerta-Sanchez in a field with the gun, then pointed it at officers and they shot him.

Police said Sanchez died at the hospital.

The Tulsa County District Attorney determined the shooting was justified.

