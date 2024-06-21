'A Tragic Loss': Community Holds Vigil Honoring 2 People Killed In Sequoyah Co.

Hundreds of people came together on Thursday to honor the lives of Tara Underwood and Taylor Sharp at a vigil in downtown Sallisaw. Investigators say they were murdered Tuesday at a propane store.

-

Hundreds of people came together on Thursday to honor the lives of Tara Underwood and Taylor Sharp at a vigil in downtown Sallisaw. Investigators said they were murdered Tuesday at a propane store.

Susanne Roth said she has lived in Sallisaw her entire life.

"This community pulls together whatever the cause. We pull together. We love each other," Roth said.

Tara's family said the support they've received over the last few days has been impressive and this vigil was to celebrate the lives of both victims.

It started with the community singing worship songs together, followed by a short sermon.

Tara's father went on stage to speak to the community and said this vigil was to bring people together to show their love for Tara and Taylor.

"This much love is proof of the strength of a community that we have here, the outpouring of support through the GoFundMe. These people loved my daughter. These people loved Taylor. It's a tragic loss for this community," Randy Barnett, Tara Underwood's Father.

An elementary school teacher said he taught Taylor Sharp's two sons and came to the vigil to show his support for the boys.

Jordan Hardwick said the pair would always talk about how sharp was a great dad.

"They absolutely loved him. He was their whole world. They come to school every day with stories about him and it's just heartbreaking to see, you know, what an impact this has had on his kids," Hardwick said.

You can help with Taylor Sharp's funeral arrangements HERE.

Related: