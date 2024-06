Law enforcement will be looking for impaired drivers and encourage people to find a safe ride. The checkpoints will be active from 2 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working with several Mayes County agencies to crack down on impaired driving.

The "ENDUI" team will partner with several agencies to conduct a DUI checkpoint in Mayes County.

The checkpoints will be active from 2 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement will be looking for impaired drivers and encourage people to find a safe ride.