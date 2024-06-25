Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Nash's First Catch In Missouri

Tuesday, June 25th 2024, 5:21 am

By: News On 6


An Oklahoma boy was making memories in Missouri. This is 5-year-old Nash Cox from Owasso showing off his first ever catch.

His family recently spent some time fishing the Roaring River in Cassville, which is known for its trout. Nash's Nana shared this picture with News On 6 Anchor Tess Maune.

