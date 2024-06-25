Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Nash's First Catch In Missouri

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media.

By: News On 6

An Oklahoma boy was making memories in Missouri. This is 5-year-old Nash Cox from Owasso showing off his first ever catch.

His family recently spent some time fishing the Roaring River in Cassville, which is known for its trout. Nash's Nana shared this picture with News On 6 Anchor Tess Maune.

Tess loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media. | CLICK HERE for her Facebook page.