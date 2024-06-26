50th Annual Green Corn Festival In Bixby Happening This Weekend

This is the 50th year of Bixby's Green Corn Festival. The annual tradition includes live music, games, a carnival, and of course corn on the cob. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to check out one of the rides before it opens.

The Bixby Green Corn Festival is kicking off three days of corny fun on Thursday, June 27.

It is the 50th year that the Bixby Optimist Club has organized the event. Member, Kevin Dean, said it started as a big party in 1947 thrown by farmer Clyde Miller to celebrate a good harvest.

On Wednesday, locally grown corn on the cob is still at the heart of it.

"We have Carmichael's, a homegrown family here that grows vegetables and stuff like that," Dean continued saying, "They supply the sweet corn for our free corn on Thursday that starts at 6 p.m. which does not last maybe 20 minutes because there is a big line usually."

Brynn Paxton, who was crowned as this year's Miss Bixby, said her favorite part of the Green Corn Festival is the rides.

"They are so much fun," she said. "The Zipper is my all-time favorite so if you are coming and you have not been on that, you definitely need to do that."

The event is a family tradition for Paxton and her family. "I remember coming here with my mom, my dad, and my brother riding on all the rides, eating all of the sugary food. It was so much fun, and it is such an amazing memory," she said.

However, this year carries a new significance for her.

"I love getting the opportunity to serve my community," said Paxton. "That is all I want as Miss Bixby is just to be that role model and be that light and that positive influence."

The carnival opens each night of the festival at 6 p.m. There is also live music every night, a parade on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., a fireworks show on Friday starting at 9:45 p.m., and box turtle and bullfrog races to begin the day on Saturday.

