Tulsa Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Fatal Stabbing

A Tulsa man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for a fatal stabbing in June 2023.

Tulsa Police said Jeffrey Wade Anderson Jr., 35, was arguing with 71-year-old Joe Burton before stabbing him and running off.

It happened near E. 41st St. and Riverside Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said Anderson admitted to killing Burton because he thought he had said something disrespectful.

Anderson will serve five years of probation after being released.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department investigated the case.

