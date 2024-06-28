Oklahoma Supreme Court Blocks Opening of Religious Charter School, St. Isidore Delays Launch

The St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter school won't be opening in August as planned after the State Supreme Court issued a decision that religious charter schools are unconstitutional.

-

The St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter school won't be opening in August as planned after the State Supreme Court issued a decision that religious charter schools are unconstitutional.

The case could now go on to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The catholic charter school board voted to delay the opening because of the ruling.

Now, committed families with kids who had enrolled have to find another option for the school year.

The decision goes back to last summer, when the Oklahoma Virtual Charter school board voted to approve an application for the nation’s first public religious charter school: Saint Isidore.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a lawsuit shortly after, saying approving taxpayer-funded religious schools would set a very dangerous precedent.

Drummond said voters chose to reject an amendment in 2016 that would have allowed public money to be applied to religious organizations.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court issued its decision this week, agreeing the approval directly goes against the state constitution and therefore not allowing the St. Isidore Virtual Charter school to open its doors.

The school board met Friday morning and confirmed it will no longer be accepting state funding.

"The board confirms the school will delay opening until at least the 2025-2026 school year, as it seeks review by the U.S. Supreme Court," board members said.

St. Isidore posted a statement on its website, saying it plans to fight the decision and that this is an injustice for families wanting an education best for their own children.

AG Drummond also released a statement, saying this protects religious freedom, and that “Oklahomans can be assured that our tax dollars will not fund the teachings of Sharia Law or even Satanism.”

But Governor Kevin Stitt calls this "disappointing" for the school choice movement.

The catholic school and Stitt are hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will take up the case.