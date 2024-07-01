Family-Owned Firework Stand In Tulsa Prepared For July 4th Holiday

We're just days away from the 4th of July! If you're shopping for fireworks, the sooner you buy, the better the selection. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live at Kent Fireworks with a look at what they have.

By: News On 6

We're just days away from the 4th of July! If you're shopping for fireworks, the sooner you buy, the better the selection. On this Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live at Kent Fireworks with a look at what they have.

It is expected to be an explosive year for fireworks.

Despite inflation, the American Pyrotechnics Association said fireworks are 5% to 10% more affordable this year. Kent Fireworks in Tulsa prides itself on having budget friendly prices.

"We want to make sure that everybody has a good time, so we have things that start at 50 cents and go all the way to $750," Pepper Simon said.

Her family has owned and operated Kent Fireworks for 20 years. It started mainly by word of mouth and grew yearly.

"We have grown up with a lot of these people and then they bring their friends, their family, and just lots of return customers and we love it,” Simon said.

Now, the fireworks stand is searchable on Google bringing even more new faces in.

Kent Fireworks has a wide selection, starting small with smoke bombs and sparklers all the way up to large family packs with a little bit of everything inside.

"We have tons of fountains, tons of 200 grams, tons of 500 grams," Simon said. "If they are wanting a smaller show or a bigger show, then we can provide either."

New this year is the firework Silent Mode, a colorful fountain that does not make a sound for those that are sensitive to noise. Simon said they buy from the same four wholesalers and vet every firework before putting it on the shelves.

"We specifically go through and watch everything that we order to make sure that you are going to get the best bang for your buck," she said.

The seasonal fireworks stand helps fuel the Kent's need for speed.

Simon added, "My brother and my cousin race sprint cars and so we do this to provide their way to do that."

Kent Fireworks is located at 4503 S 49th West Avenue in Tulsa. It is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the Fourth of July.

People can also purchase fireworks through their website https://www.kentfireworks.com/ through July 2.