4th Of July Events Happening Around Tulsa

Independence Day 2024 is nearly here and several events are happening in and around Tulsa. From firework extravaganzas to hot dog eating contests and fishing, there is no shortage of things to do this 4th of July.

By: News On 6

Find a list of major events below as well as some non-firework-related events:

Tulsa

The Folds of Honor FreedomFest will happen on July 4, at 5 p.m. There are two locations for the event: River West Festival Park, 2100 South Jackson Avenue, and Dream Keepers Park, 1875 South Boulder Avenue. There will be live music, food, and prizes at both locations. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Tulsa Drillers Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza!: The Drillers will face the Wichita Wind Surge on July 4,5, and 6 at 7 p.m. On July 5th The Fireworks Extravaganza is presented by Jim Glover Chevrolet, News On 6, 98.5 The Bull & 1170 AM | ONEOK Field, 201 North Elgin Avenue, Tulsa, OK. July 4th Fireworks at Harwelden: July 4, 8 p.m. | Harwekden Mansion, 2210 South Main Street, Tulsa, OK.

Bixby

Bixby Freedom Celebration: This event takes place the Friday before July 4. This year, it's June 28, 7-10 p.m. with free admission. | Bentley Park Sports Complex, 8505 East 148th Street South, Bixby, OK.

Jenks

Jenks Riverwalk Boomfest: July 4, 9:15 - 9:30 p.m. | The show will be over the Arkansas River. The Oklahoma Aquarium will offer a front-row view to watch the presentation in their riverfront backyard, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks, OK.

Owasso

Red, White, and BOOM: Fireworks show on July 4 from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Fireworks will be launched from Owasso Golf and Athletic Club South of 86th and 129th. The fireworks will be visible from a variety of places across the city.

Sand Springs

Sand Springs Star Spangled Salute - This event happens on July 3, at 6 p.m. | Case Community Park, 2500 S. River City Park Rd., Sand Springs

Skiatook

Fantasy in the Sky "Fantasy in the Sky" is an annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration sponsored in part by the City of Skiatook. It starts on July 3, at dark | Skiatook Municipal Airport, 1501 S. Lombard Ln., Skiatook Fire Over The Water: July 4, at 9:47 p.m. at Skiatook Lake.

Non-Fireworks Events To Celebrate Independence Day

4th on the 3rd – Salute to Freedom - Celebrate with the Signature Symphony its annual patriotic concert. There will be traditional patriotic music and other favorites by composers such as John Williams and John Philip Sousa for an evening of fun. The concert begins on July 3rd at 7:30 pm. Find Ticket Info HERE

Claremore’s 4th of July Fishing Derby - The Claremore Kid’s 4th of July Kid’s Fishing Derby will take place on Thursday, July 4th at Claremore Lake Park. It will begin at 7 am and end at 10 a.m.

Hot Dog Eating Contest The TeePee Drive-In in Sapulpa - There is a $25 entry fee for the hot dog eating contest which comes with a ticket to see the movie of the night, Despicable Me 4 at the drive-in. The contest starts at 7 p.m., followed by a quick fireworks display at 8:50 p.m. Movie starts at 9 p.m.







