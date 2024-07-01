EMSA Reminding Parents Of Pool Safety Ahead Of Holiday

EMSA is reminding parents to keep an eye on their children during Fourth of July celebrations.

By: News On 6

The CDC says drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4.

Paramedics say when a child is drowning and they're struggling for air, it's hard for others to hear them calling for help.

EMSA says if your child is in trouble, first find something to throw to them and pull them out of the water.

They say jumping in can cause children to panic and should be a last resort.