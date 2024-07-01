EMSA Reminding Parents Of Pool Safety Ahead Of Holiday

EMSA is reminding parents to keep an eye on their children during Fourth of July celebrations.

Monday, July 1st 2024, 5:24 pm

By: News On 6


EMSA is reminding parents to keep an eye on their children during Fourth of July celebrations.

The CDC says drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4.

Paramedics say when a child is drowning and they're struggling for air, it's hard for others to hear them calling for help.

EMSA says if your child is in trouble, first find something to throw to them and pull them out of the water.

They say jumping in can cause children to panic and should be a last resort.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 1st, 2024

July 2nd, 2024

July 2nd, 2024

July 1st, 2024

Top Headlines

July 2nd, 2024

July 2nd, 2024

July 2nd, 2024

July 2nd, 2024