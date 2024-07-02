Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Hazel's Day Fishing

Tuesday, July 2nd 2024, 8:50 am

By: News On 6


Little miss Hazel Fite is still coming around to fishing. Her dad loves to fish and that's one of his crappie catches you see here.

Hazel isn't having it just yet. She's just 2 years old. Her grandma Jennifer Kerns sent this picture and it was too cute not to share.

