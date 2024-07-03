Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue Grants Veterans With Trained Dogs

The Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue granted seven veterans their own trained rescue dog. The veterans also receive a lifetime of training, and veterinary care for one year, for those in need through GI Wishes.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue was founded in 2018 and launched a Veteran Program in February of this year.

The goal was to grant seven veterans their own trained rescue dog. The veterans would also receive a lifetime of training, and veterinary care for one year, for those in need through GI Wishes.﻿

Joining us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is President of the Oklahoma German Shepherd Kristin Anderson and Sergeant First Class Amy Carroll, a recipient of the Veteran Program, with their dog Nyx.

You can find more from The Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue below:

Website: www.oklahomagsr.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OKGSR?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Veteran program: https://oklahomagsr.org/veterans-program/