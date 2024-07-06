Lily Gladstone To Visit Tulsa For Circle Cinema Film Festival

Friday, July 5th 2024, 9:51 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Lily Gladstone is coming to Tulsa next Friday for Circle Cinema's Film Festival.

She's the executive producer and narrator for the film "Bring Them Home," a documentary about a small group of Blackfoot people trying to establish the first wild buffalo herd on their ancestral territory.

The film is showing on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Gladstone will be part of a Q-and-A session on the film after the screening.

Tickets are $15.
