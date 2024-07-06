Lily Gladstone To Visit Tulsa For Circle Cinema Film Festival

Lily Gladstone is coming to Tulsa next Friday for Circle Cinema's Film Festival. She's the executive producer and narrator for the film "Bring Them Home," a documentary about a small group of Blackfoot people trying to establish the first wild buffalo herd on their ancestral territory.

By: News On 6

The film is showing on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Gladstone will be part of a Q-and-A session on the film after the screening.

Tickets are $15.