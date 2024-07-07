FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Claremore

Saturday, July 6th 2024, 8:22 pm

CLAREMORE, Okla. -

A FEMA disaster recovery center has opened in Claremore for victims of the May 2024 Tornado.

Anyone who has tornado damage is eligible to apply for help. To apply you'll need a photo ID, social security number, proof of residence, and insurance information. You'll also need to provide documentation of damage or loss, this includes pictures or receipts.

The center is located at Rogers County Health Department in Claremore and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
