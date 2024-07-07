FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Claremore

A FEMA disaster recover center has opened In Claremore for victims of the May Tornado.

By: News On 6

Anyone who has tornado damage is eligible to apply for help. To apply you'll need a photo ID, social security number, proof of residence, and insurance information. You'll also need to provide documentation of damage or loss, this includes pictures or receipts.

The center is located at Rogers County Health Department in Claremore and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.