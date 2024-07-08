2 Oklahoma Students Receive National Award

Two Oklahoma students received the Plimpton Foundation Award for their vocal talents.

Hayley Hitt and Cole Rogers were the winners of this year's Plimpton Foundation Award. They each received $2,500 and sang at the award presentation at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church in Muskogee.

The Plimpton Foundation Award was founded in 2019 by Randy Plimpton and Timothy Long, and awards two Native American artist each year.