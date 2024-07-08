The City Of Grove Previews The Wolf Creek Drag Boat Nationals

It's a busy summer at Grand Lake and one of the big events is just around the corner. Brent Malone with the City of Grove joined News On 6 to talk about the annual Wolf Creek Drag Boat Nationals kicking off on July 12th.

Monday, July 8th 2024, 12:42 pm

By: News On 6


It is a busy summer at Grand Lake and one of the big events is just around the corner. Brent Malone with the City of Grove joined News On 6 to talk about the annual Wolf Creek Drag Boat Nationals competition kicking off on July 12th.

To start the weekend the City of Grove is hosting Food Truck Friday at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Grove City Hall with live music and the boats participating in the race. On Saturday and Sunday gates open at 7 a.m. at Wolf Creek Park and tickets are sold at the gate. Tickets are $15 per day or $25 for a weekend pass. Add an extra $10 for a cooler pass. Free admission is available to all Veterans and first responders.

Qualifying rounds are on Saturday July 12th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and eliminations rounds are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday July 13th.

