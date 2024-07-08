Most Wanted Monday: Diamonte Proctor

Monday, July 8th 2024, 3:09 pm

By: News On 6


This week's Most Wanted Monday suspect is fugitive Diamonte Proctor.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Proctor is wanted in Creek County for robbery, shooting with intent to kill, pointing a firearm and having a gun as a felon.

Authorities said he has ties to the Bristow area and may have been with his mother in the Oklahoma City/Yukon area.

He is considered armed and dangerous, authorities say.

If you have information on his whereabouts, CLICK HERE.

