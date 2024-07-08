Most Wanted Monday: Diamonte Proctor

Monday, July 8th 2024, 3:09 pm
This week's Most Wanted Monday suspect is fugitive Diamonte Proctor.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Proctor is wanted in Creek County for robbery, shooting with intent to kill, pointing a firearm and having a gun as a felon.
Authorities said he has ties to the Bristow area and may have been with his mother in the Oklahoma City/Yukon area.
He is considered armed and dangerous, authorities say.
If you have information on his whereabouts, CLICK HERE.
July 8th, 2024
July 9th, 2024
July 8th, 2024
July 10th, 2024
July 10th, 2024