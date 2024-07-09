Chat With The Chief: Water Safety

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker joined News On 6 to discuss water safety following multiple drownings during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

By: News On 6

What are some safety tips for people planning on swimming or going out on the lake?

"It goes back to basic safety elements. If you have a pool, make sure your pool is secure. We had a local drowning with someone who made access into a vacant property at a pool party and ended up in a drowning. Children, especially around pools, homeowners, I hope you have fencing and safety and are making sure to keep an eye on your child and those that are swimming in your pool that are not trained. Clearly swimming lessons would be good no matter if you're swimming in a lake or local pool. Take your child to a lesson or even as an adult get a lesson. It's very important to keep those safety items in mind. If you are wearing life jackets, managing your alcohol and boating safely, and keeping these general principles in mind, hopefully we don't have any tragedies," Chief Baker explained.

What should people think about before going for a swim or jumping into a lake?

"It's always fun, especially on lake properties to jump off that cliff, but you don't know what's under the water. How well do you swim? How do you anticipate that hit? So it's just being prepared and taking a moment. If you just take a moment to think about the risk involved with anything, especially being in and around the water," Baker said.