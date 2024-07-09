1 In Custody After Traffic Stop Leads To Standoff In Tulsa

A Creek County robbery suspect is in custody after a traffic stop in Tulsa led to a brief standoff with authorities on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed the suspect, Stephen Pool, was wanted for the armed robbery.

OHP said the suspect was a passenger in the car during a traffic stop. The trooper searched his name and found out he had a warrant out of Creek County.

Then, Pool ran to a house near S. 45th W. Ave. and W. 56th Street where he he stayed for about an hour.

OHP said they negotiated with him and he was eventually arrested.

Several law enforcement vehicles were seen outside the home at the scene.

Sapulpa Police were also on the scene assisting, OHP said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.