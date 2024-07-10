Woman Wanted For First-Degree Murder In Connection With Deadly Shooting At Tulsa Home

Tulsa Police are looking for a second suspect in the shooting death of Travis Watson, 51.

News On 6

Tulsa Police are looking for a second suspect in the deadly shooting that happened on July 2.

Celestine Mason, 27, has been identified as a suspect in the death of Travis Watson,51. On Tuesday Mason was charged with 1st Degree Murder in the case.

On Monday, Tulsa Police arrested 26-year-old Keith Stewart, who is accused of shooting and killing Travis Watson at his home near West 46th St. and South Main Street. Stewart is also charged with 1st Degree Murder.

Police confirmed that Watson was shot outside his home around 10:25 a.m. after some type of argument in the backyard. Investigators said Watson was shot in the head but was able to run into the house where he collapsed and died.

