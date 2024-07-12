Eskimo Joe's Celebrating 49th Anniversary

For nearly 50 years, Eskimo Joes has been serving up burgers, smiles, and cheese fries. The owner of Eskimo Joe's, Stan Clark, joined News On 6 at 4 with what they are planning as they celebrate their 49th anniversary.

Thursday, July 11th 2024, 8:14 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

For nearly 50 years, Eskimo Joes has been serving up burgers, smiles, and cheese fries.

Their t-shirts and other apparel have long been one of the best-selling brands in the world.

The owner of Eskimo Joe's, Stan Clark, joined News On 6 at 4 with what they are planning as they celebrate their 49th anniversary.

The Joe's Clothes store in Woodland Hills Mall will be holding a 49th anniversary poster giveaway and signing from 1-3 p.m. this Saturday

Plus see Joe & Buffy and register for a prize giveaway!
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 11th, 2024

July 12th, 2024

July 10th, 2024

July 10th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 12th, 2024

July 12th, 2024

July 12th, 2024

July 12th, 2024