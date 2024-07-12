Eskimo Joe's Celebrating 49th Anniversary

Thursday, July 11th 2024, 8:14 pm
For nearly 50 years, Eskimo Joes has been serving up burgers, smiles, and cheese fries.
Their t-shirts and other apparel have long been one of the best-selling brands in the world.
The owner of Eskimo Joe's, Stan Clark, joined News On 6 at 4 with what they are planning as they celebrate their 49th anniversary.
The Joe's Clothes store in Woodland Hills Mall will be holding a 49th anniversary poster giveaway and signing from 1-3 p.m. this Saturday
Plus see Joe & Buffy and register for a prize giveaway!
July 11th, 2024
July 10th, 2024
July 12th, 2024
July 12th, 2024
July 12th, 2024
July 12th, 2024