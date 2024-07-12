Weekend Events: Boat Race, LEGO Event, And More

The weekend is finally here and there's a lot going on in our area. Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver joins us to share all the fun and exciting things happening across Green Country.

By: News On 6

Sharklahoma in Jenks

Sharks in the Park will be a thrilling good time Saturday night in Jenks. This annual event will have a splash zone, vendor booths, free food, and much more.

It’s all part of Sharklahoma this month. The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jenks Downtown Commons.

Rock, Gem, Mineral and Jewelry show in Tulsa

Calling all lovers of all things shiny and unique! The Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society is hosting its annual Rock, Gem, Mineral and Jewelry show Saturday and Sunday at Expo Square.

It’ll be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with everything from minerals to beads to displays, and even a kids zone.

Drag Boat Race in Grove

There will be an exciting drag boat race happening this weekend. The Wolf Creek Drag Boat Nationals are Saturday and Sunday in Grove at the Grand Lake Casino.

Boats will be racing across the water at speeds above 200 miles per hour. Tickets are $15 a day and $25 for the weekend. The events kick off 7 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Tokyo OK in Tulsa

Tokyo OK is back in town this weekend and is still growing. The event kicks off Friday and is a fan-based convention with a focus on Japanese anime, culture, and pop culture and more than 300 hours of programming.

It's at the Marriott Southern Hills in Tulsa and the events kick off at 2 p.m. Friday and start at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

LEGO Event in Tulsa

It's been one year since the LEGO center at Woodland Hills Mall opened and the mall is hosting a special event this weekend.

There will be activities for the whole family and the first 250 kids receive a logo gift bag and special gift with purchase.

It's from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the mall.

White Bison Market in Tulsa

There will be a grand opening for the White Bison Market this weekend!

The year-round market will have fresh produce, handmade crafts, food trucks, homesteading equipment, and more.

The grand opening is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday near west 51st and Skyline Drive.