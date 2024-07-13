Weekend Events: Drag Boat Racing, Tokyo OK & Lego Center Anniversary

Some weekend events in Oklahoma include drag boat racing, Tokyo OK and a special LEGO center event at the Woodland Hills Mall.

By: News On 6

The weekend is here and a lot is going on in Green Country.

The Wolf Creek Drag Boat Nationals are at the Grand Lake casino in Grove this weekend.

Boats will be racing across the water at speeds above 200 miles per hour.

Tickets are $15 a day and $25 for the weekend. They begin again on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Tokyo OK is also back in town this weekend and the event is still growing.

It's a fan-based convention with a focus on Japanese anime, culture, and pop culture with more than 300 hours of programming.

it's at the Marriott Southern Hills in Tulsa and the event begins at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

And, the Woodland Hills Mall is hosting a special event this weekend for the first anniversary of the LEGO Center.

There will be activities for the whole family and the first 250 kids receive a logo gift bag and a special gift with a purchase.

It's from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.