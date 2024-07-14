Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Arson

A man is in custody accused of starting multiple fires near 21st and Riverside.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said Raheem Chambers is charged with second and third-degree arson, malicious injury to property and possession of marijuana.

Investigators said firefighters responded to a structure fire near 18th and Baltimore on July 3rd.

They said about 15 minutes later, they got a call about a vehicle on fire in the same area.

Investigators said Chambers was caught on security cameras at both scenes.

TPD arrested him on Monday and said he admitted to intentionally setting the fires and destroying the property.