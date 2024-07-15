Suspect In Assassination Attempt Identified, What We Know Now

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

By: CBS News

The suspect in the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Sources say the firearm the suspect used in the attack was purchased by and registered to his father.

According to law enforcement officials, bystanders at the rally spotted the gunman shortly before the shooting and reported him to law enforcement. Officials lost sight of the gunman minutes before he opened fire.

Suspicious devices were found in Crooks’ vehicle and a device that seemed capable of triggering those devices was found in his possession.

Officials are investigating how Crooks was able to as close as he did to the former president.

“We are continuously monitoring information related to the event, so we are confident in the plans that we have and we’re moving forward with those plans.” said a Secret Service official at a press conference Sunday.

Records show Crooks was registered as a Republican in Pennsylvania, but previously made a $15 donation to a Democrat-aligned group.